A “Buff” Guy Managed to Pull the Sword Out of the Stone at Disneyland

I guess America just found its KING?

Earlier this month, a guy named Sam, who’s been described as “buff” and “really jacked,” was at Disneyland in California. And he managed to pull the SWORD out of the stone in front of the King Arthur Carrousel. By rule, that DOES make him king.

Disney used to let people pull Excalibur out of the stone . . . but in 2006, they permanently sealed the sword so it wouldn’t move.

Since then, you can only imagine how many people have tried to yank it out . . . but this guy Sam actually did it.

Sam’s friend, who wrote about what happened on social media, says the Disneyland staff said he was able to do it because it’s, quote, “really old.”

They replaced the sword a few days later, and they’ll fix it for good while they refurbish the carrousel . . . which was already scheduled to happen this month anyway. (WDWNT / Movieweb / Twitter)