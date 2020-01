A Cop in Wisconsin Pulled Over the Wienermobile

If you’re driving a 27-foot-long hot dog, you’re going to attract a lot of attention . . . including attention from the cops.

A police officer in Waukesha, Wisconsin pulled over the Oscar Mayer WIENERMOBILE this past weekend when the driver didn’t move to the side of the road for an emergency vehicle.

The cop wound up letting the driver off with a warning.