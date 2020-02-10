A Couple Is Having a Destination Wedding in Cancun . . . and Making Their Guests Sit Through a Timeshare Presentation

It’s asking a LOT to have people come to a destination wedding . . . so imagine asking people do to THIS.

Someone just posted a story on Reddit about a destination wedding their friend was invited to. The wedding is in Cancun, Mexico.

And the bride and groom aren’t just asking people to fly down to Mexico, pay for the hotel, AND take time off work because the wedding is on a Monday. Their guests also have to sit through a TIMESHARE PRESENTATION.

It’s not clear if that was part of the deal for the couple to get married at the hotel, but for whatever reason, a timeshare presentation is part of their wedding events.

The people on Reddit more or less unanimously agree it’s TOTALLY fine to skip that wedding. (Reddit)