A Dunkin’ Donuts Jelly Donut Covered in Hot Sauce: Delicious or Terrible?

This sounds terrible. But maybe you’ll like it.

Dunkin’ Donuts teamed up with Frank’s RedHot to make a jelly donut that’s covered in hot sauce.

They only made them available in two stores in Miami yesterday, though. So if you want to try them, you’ll have to go buy a jelly donut, a bottle of hot sauce, and make your own. (Thrillist)