A Genuinely Terrifying “Karen” Halloween Mask Has Arrived

An artist named Jason Adcock just created the “Karen” Halloween mask. It has the haircut you’d expect, plus bloodshot eyes, angry wrinkles, and a furious facial expression.

If you’re interested in one, you can message him on Instagram. There’s no word on how much he wants for them though. (Instagram)