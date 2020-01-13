A Guy Called 911 on Himself After He Broke into a Tire Store . . . and the Tires Fought Back

It’s not a good sign for your career as a criminal if you can’t even outsmart and outmaneuver inanimate objects.

There’s a 30-year-old guy named Nathaniel King in Cartersville, Georgia. And last week, he broke into a tire store.

But as Nathaniel was trying to steal tires, he got trapped under a pile of them . . . and couldn’t get free.

So he had to call 911 on himself for help. And he told the dispatcher, quote, “I think the tire rack is going to kill me.”

He was arrested for breaking and entering.

