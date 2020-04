A Guy Dropped His Wallet During a Bank Robbery . . . Then Someone Stole the Wallet

On Monday morning, a guy robbed a bank in Castle Pines, Colorado. And somehow, during the robbery, he managed to drop his wallet.

So you’re probably thinking . . . well there’s a stupid criminal who managed to get himself caught.

Except that’s not how it went down. Because before the cops got there . . . someone else STOLE the wallet off the ground.

So now the cops are trying to track down the wallet thief so they can use the wallet to get to the bank thief.

(ABC 7 – Denver)