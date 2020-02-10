A Guy Falls Into an Icy River Because Google Maps Told Him To

We’re like two decades into using GPS . . . you’d think at this point, everyone would know that if the GPS tells you to go into a body of water, it’s time to overrule the GPS.

A guy was visiting Minneapolis this weekend, and he was using Google Maps to get walking directions back to his hotel around 3:00 A.M. on Saturday.

And . . . he walked right into the Mississippi River.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to rescue him and he only wound up with a MILD case of hypothermia.

When they asked him why he walked into the water, he said it was because Google Maps told him to “cross the river.” A fire department spokesperson says the guy should’ve walked across a bridge instead.

