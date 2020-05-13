A Guy Gets High, Strips Down, Steals His Mom’s Car, and Gets in a Police Chase . . . on Mother’s Day

A 37-year-old guy named Thomas Bouchard in Skowhegan, Maine did the following things on Mother’s Day, none of which I’d imagine his mom was on board with . . .

1. He did a bunch of drugs.

2. He stripped naked.

3. He stole his mom’s car.

4. He got into a high-speed police chase that ended when he jumped out of the moving car in a church parking lot.

5. He ran into the church naked, and it was hosting a drive-up service at the time.

6. He was arrested inside the church after he got into a fight with the cops. He’s facing several charges, including operating under the influence, unauthorized use of property, driving to endanger, failure to stop for a police officer, and resisting arrest. (Source: Central Maine)