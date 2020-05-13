Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

A Guy Gets High, Strips Down, Steals His Mom’s Car, and Gets in a Police Chase . . . on Mother’s Day

by | May 13, 2020 | Featured, The Funny Farm |

A 37-year-old guy named Thomas Bouchard in Skowhegan, Maine did the following things on Mother’s Day, none of which I’d imagine his mom was on board with . . .

1.  He did a bunch of drugs.

2.  He stripped naked.

3.  He stole his mom’s car.

4.  He got into a high-speed police chase that ended when he jumped out of the moving car in a church parking lot.

5.  He ran into the church naked, and it was hosting a drive-up service at the time.

6.  He was arrested inside the church after he got into a fight with the cops. He’s facing several charges, including operating under the influence, unauthorized use of property, driving to endanger, failure to stop for a police officer, and resisting arrest.  (Source: Central Maine