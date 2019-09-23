A Guy Is Sentenced for Intentionally Passing Gas During a Strip Search

This might be one of the first people ever to be in court over aggressive flatulence.

There’s a 28-year-old guy named Stuart Cook from Stonehaven, Scotland. And earlier this year, he was arrested after a minor car accident when the cops smelled weed on him.

When they took him to the station, they performed a strip search. And when they told him to bend over during the search, he intentionally PASSED GAS three times. And he asked the cops, quote, “How do you like that?”

He wound up pleading guilty to the possession of marijuana and behaving in a threatening manner . . . but there was still the matter of the flatulence.

So he was in court last week facing charges for, quote, “intentionally flatulating” at the cops . . . which I guess is an actual crime on the books in Scotland.

He wound up getting sentenced to 75 hours of community service.