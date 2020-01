A Guy Named Walter White Has Been Arrested Again in His Meth Case

You have to wonder if this guy wound up on this path in life BECAUSE of his name.

There’s a 29-year-old guy in Winter Haven, Florida whose real name is Walter White . . . yep, just like the character on “Breaking Bad”. And he was arrested last year on felony meth charges. Using it, not selling it, for what it’s worth.

Anyway, he was out on probation, but he was just arrested AGAIN for violating that probation. (The Smoking Gun)