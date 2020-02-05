A Guy Posed as a Cop to Search a Drug House . . . to Steal Their Drugs

Isn’t stealing a bunch of hard drugs enough of a crime itself . . . did this guy really need to tack on a whole extra crime too?

There’s a 29-year-old guy named Jordan Fleming in Springfield, Oregon. And back in December, he came up with QUITE a plan to rob a drug house.

Jordan typed up a fake search warrant . . . then went to the house, flashed a fake badge, and demanded to search the place. And while he was inside, he “seized” a bunch of their heroin and meth.

But apparently someone in the house recognized him, because he’d bought drugs there before. And they got the cops involved . . . the REAL cops.

Jordan was arrested last week and is facing several charges, including robbery, heroin possession, and impersonating a police officer.

Now the cops are looking into charges against the people who were running the drug house. (The Oregonian)