A Guy Sets His Hospital Bed on Fire to Get the Nurses’ Attention

There’s a 75-year-old guy named John King who was at a hospital in New Smyrna Beach, Florida for respiratory failure over the weekend. And he felt like the nurses were ignoring him when he asked them to bring him his clothes.

So, to get their attention . . . he lit his hospital bed on FIRE.

And that DID get the nurses’ attention . . . mainly when the 84-year-old guy who John was sharing the hospital room with yelled to them, quote, “The [mother-effer] in here lit his bed on fire. I can’t breathe.”

Fortunately, one of the nurses put out the fire with a fire extinguisher and no one was hurt . . . but the bed was completely destroyed.

The staff caught John trying to escape on the elevator and held him until the cops got there. He was arrested for felony arson. (Miami Herald)