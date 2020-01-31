A Guy Threatened to Kill His Great Clips Stylist If She Doesn’t Make Him “Look Beautiful”

This guy didn’t just want a Great Clip, he wanted the greatest clip.

A 25-year-old guy named Michael McKenzie went to a Great Clips in Bismarck, North Dakota last week. He seemed to be drunk and had a bottle of Fireball whiskey in his back pocket.

And as a stylist named Samantha Gunsch cut his hair, he told her, quote, “I’m going to kill you if you don’t make me look beautiful.” And he threatened to look her up and go to her house if his haircut didn’t come out well.

Another customer overheard him and told him to leave the store. Then they called the cops.

And Michael was arrested yesterday for felony terrorizing.

So how DID his haircut come out? From his mugshot . . . I guess it’s fine? (The Smoking Gun)