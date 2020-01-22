A Guy Tries to Hide From the Cops Underwater . . . but Is Caught When He Comes Up for Air

As everyone who’s ever watched a movie knows, if you want to hide underwater, you need to put a little reed in your mouth and use it as a snorkel. I mean, that’s just Hiding in Water 101.

There’s a 36-year-old guy named Daniel Booth from Macclenny, Florida. And he was at his job at a solar power plant last week when the cops showed up to arrest him on a warrant for selling meth.

But Daniel decided to make a run for it, and he jumped into a POND to try to hide from the cops under the water.

But he was busted when . . . he had to come up for air.

Now he’ll also be facing charges for trying to escape.

(ABC News)