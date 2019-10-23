A Guy Used a Fake $1 Million Bill to Buy an iPhone

So what was the first indication this guy was using counterfeit money?
A woman named Alexis Brown from Scranton, Pennsylvania made plans last week to sell her iPhone 6S to someone for $100. And when she met the guy, he handed her a roll of bills.
The roll was made up of two $1 bills . . . a $10 bill . . . and a fake $1 MILLION bill.
There’s no such thing as a REAL $1 million bill, so I guess saying “fake $1 million bill” is kind of redundant.
Anyway, when she confronted him about the fake bill, he PUNCHED her and took off running.
The cops are trying to track him down.