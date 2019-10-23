A Guy Used a Fake $1 Million Bill to Buy an iPhone

A woman named Alexis Brown from Scranton, Pennsylvania made plans last week to sell her iPhone 6S to someone for $100. And when she met the guy, he handed her a roll of bills.

The roll was made up of two $1 bills . . . a $10 bill . . . and a fake $1 MILLION bill.

There’s no such thing as a REAL $1 million bill, so I guess saying “fake $1 million bill” is kind of redundant.

Anyway, when she confronted him about the fake bill, he PUNCHED her and took off running.

The cops are trying to track him down.

(Penn Live)