A Guy Will Pay You $25,000 to Find Him a Girlfriend

If you’ve been using dating apps for a while with no real luck, you know how FRUSTRATING they can be. And here’s a guy who finally had enough . . . so he’s trying a VERY different route.

He’s a 47-year-old guy named Jeff Gebhart who lives near Kansas City, Kansas. And he’s offering $25,000 to anyone who finds him a girlfriend.

He put up a website called DateJeffG.com with a video and some info about him. He’s a successful entrepreneur, he’s in really good shape, and he’s been in a lot of long-term relationships . . . but he’s never been engaged or married.

So if you suggest a potential girlfriend to him and it works out, he’ll send you $25,000.

And after he pays you, he says he’ll also make a $25,000 donation to an animal shelter or other animal charity.

Oh, and you can’t nominate yourself to try to pocket the money . . . women who nominate themselves aren’t eligible. (In Kansas City)