A Guy with a “Don’t Drink and Drive” Bumper Sticker Is Arrested for . . . Well, You Can Probably Guess

There’s a 56-year-old guy named Sergio Ferreira from Largo, Florida. And he has a bumper sticker that says, “Don’t Drink and Drive.” So you can probably already see where this is going.

On Friday night, he was driving his truck and rear-ended a car that was stopped at a light. And when the cops got there, yep, it turned out Sergio was drunk.

He admitted he’d had, quote, “four 18- to 20-ounce” cans of Busch Light . . . so he was arrested for a DUI.

(The Smoking Gun)