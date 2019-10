A Guy with His Name Tattooed on His Neck Tries to Give the Cops a Fake Name

There’s a 36-year-old guy named Matthew Bushman from Mansfield, Illinois. And last Wednesday, the cops put out a warrant for his arrest in a forgery case.

On Friday, some officers spotted him and asked him if he was Matthew. And he said no, and gave them a fake name.

There was just one problem. He has his name TATTOOED on his NECK!

It says “Matty B.” on his throat, and the cops saw it . . . so that really blew up his plan. He was arrested.