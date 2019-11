A JetBlue Security Question Asks: “What’s the Name of Your Favorite Child?”

At this point we’re all used to answering those security questions on websites, like “What was your first concert?” But this is a new one.

One of the possible security questions you can answer for your JetBlue account is . . . quote, “What’s the name of your favorite child?” It’s going to be bad news when JetBlue inevitably gets hacked and people can find out what their parents answered.

Anyway, someone tweeted a screenshot of that question on Tuesday and now it’s going viral. (Thrillist)