A Jewelry Thief Leaves Behind His Fanny Pack with His ID in It

We rarely see a story like this, where someone’s wanted by the fashion police AND the real police . . .

A jewelry store owner in San Diego was talking to a couple on Friday. And the woman claimed she had to go back out to the car to get her wallet.

Then after she walked out, the guy she was with grabbed a handful of gold necklaces from behind the counter and ran out the door.

But luckily, police know who he is, because his FANNY PACK got snagged on the door and fell off . . . and it had his ID in it.

Last we heard, they hadn’t tracked him down yet. But cops have the fanny pack, and someone got their license plate number. So it’s only a matter of time.

The owners say the gold necklaces are worth somewhere between 70 and 80 GRAND. And the woman with him is in trouble too

The door to the place has an automatic lock to prevent this type of thing, and customers have to be buzzed in and out. So the reason she claimed she was going to the car was to hold the door for him. (KGTV)