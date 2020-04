A Mash-Up Cookie of Chips Ahoy and Sour Patch Kids Is Now on Sale

Of all the random snack foods to make a baby together, I didn’t see this one coming.

There’s a new Chips Ahoy cookie out that has chunks of Sour Patch Kids mixed in. It also appears to have colorful chocolate chips instead of the usual brown ones.

So look for these next time you brave a trip to the grocery store. (Candy Hunting)