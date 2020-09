A Mountain Dew Margarita Is Coming to Red Lobster

Mountain Dew was originally invented in the 1940s just to be a mixer for alcoholic drinks. So this is a real “come full circle” moment for it.

Red Lobster just announced they’re adding a MOUNTAIN DEW MARGARITA to their menu. It’s called the Dew-garita.

From the picture, it looks just as bright green as you’d expect, and there’s some red salt on the rim. It should hit Red Lobsters starting this month. (Delish)