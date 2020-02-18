A Naked Man Is Tased in the Junk After He Tried to Escape From a Grocery Store With Steaks in His Pants

There’s a 28-year-old guy named Stefan Short in DeLand, Florida. And on Friday night, someone spotted him shoplifting ribeye steaks from a grocery store . . . by shoving them down his pants.

The manager started chasing him and grabbed him, but Stefan wriggled out of his clothes and ran out of the store NAKED.

Unfortunately for him, the cops were waiting outside. And when he wouldn’t stop, they TASED him.

And either accidentally or maybe a little on purpose, one of the Taser prongs went straight into his GENITALS.

He went to the hospital, and there’s no word on how his junk is. He’s been charged with theft and resisting arrest. (Daytona Beach News-Journal)