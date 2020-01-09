A New Dog Harness Tells You How Your Dog Is Feeling

Technology is getting us closer and closer to the point where we’ll be able to have conversations with our dogs. This is the very first step.

A Japanese company called Langualess just created a harness for dogs with a sensor that changes color based on how the dog is feeling: Relaxed, excited, happy, interested, or stressed.

And the harness connects to an app on your phone, so you can track your dog’s moods over time.

The company says they figured out how to detect a dog’s emotions by studying heart rate patterns for dogs in different situations.

The harnesses should go on sale in the U.S. sometime later this year. They’re already on sale in Japan for around $37.

