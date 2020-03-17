A note from the Walker County Tax Assessor’s Office

For Immediate Release

March 16, 2020

Diana L. McRae

Walker County Tax Assessor-Collector

At the Walker County Tax Assessor’s Office, the health and well-being of our citizens and employees is our top priority. We understand the concern and uncertainty you may be experiencing surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and are committed to being responsive to the needs of our citizens as the situation evolves.

We strongly encourage you to use our online tools to register your vehicle and register to vote during the next four weeks. You can visit the County website at co.walker.tx.us, Texas Department of Motor Vehicles at txdmv.gov, and the Secretary of State’s Office at sos.state.tx.us for all available online services.

If you must visit our office, we are asking that you practice good hygiene and physical or social distancing. If you are experiencing any symptoms of illness, we are asking that you please stay at home and utilize our online or mail-in services.

If you have any questions, please contact the applicable department below:

Vehicle Registration

(936) 436-4950

Vehicle@co.walker.tx.us

Voter Registration/Elections

(936) 436-4959

Walkervr@co.walker.tx.us

During this challenging time, we ask for your support and cooperation in helping keep all citizens and employees healthy while delivering these essential services. Please monitor the County’s website for any updates and additional information.