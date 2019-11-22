A Wanted Criminal Tries to Disguise Himself by Wearing Glasses . . . But Doesn’t Cover Up His Neck Tattoo

Well, it’s official: The Superman-Clark Kent “disguise” just doesn’t work in real life.

There’s a 30-year-old guy in Derbyshire, England named David Springthorpe, and he had a warrant out for several shoplifting charges.

And he tried to disguise himself by . . . wearing glasses.

BUT there was a problem. He didn’t cover up his giant neck tattoo.

Oh, and also, his left ear is unusually big, and he didn’t figure out a way to disguise that either.

So a cop easily recognized him on the street last week and arrested him. And he was sentenced to 30 weeks in jail. (Birmingham Mail)