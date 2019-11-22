Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

A Wanted Criminal Tries to Disguise Himself by Wearing Glasses . . . But Doesn’t Cover Up His Neck Tattoo

Nov 22, 2019

Well, it’s official:  The Superman-Clark Kent “disguise” just doesn’t work in real life.

There’s a 30-year-old guy in Derbyshire, England named David Springthorpe, and he had a warrant out for several shoplifting charges.

And he tried to disguise himself by . . . wearing glasses.

BUT there was a problem.  He didn’t cover up his giant neck tattoo.

Oh, and also, his left ear is unusually big, and he didn’t figure out a way to disguise that either.

So a cop easily recognized him on the street last week and arrested him.  And he was sentenced to 30 weeks in jail.  (Birmingham Mail)