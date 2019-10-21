A Woman Asks a Cop for Help Filling Up Gas . . . for a Stolen Car

This woman is facing a LOT of jail time because she didn’t want to walk six blocks.

There’s a 37-year-old woman named Lynette Stewart in Lincoln, California, just outside of Sacramento. And on Thursday night, she filled up a gas can at a Chevron station, then flagged down a cop who was passing by.

She told him she needed to get back to her car, which was out of gas, so he gave her a ride to it . . . about six blocks away.

And when they got there, he ran the plates on the car . . . and found out it was STOLEN the day before.

So he arrested Lynette for vehicle theft. And it turned out she had meth on her too, so she was also charged with drug possession.

(CBS 13 – Sacramento / NBC 3 – Sacramento)