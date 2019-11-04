A Woman Is Busted Selling Fake Doctor’s Notes to Kids Skipping School

here’s a 52-year-old woman named Belinda Fondren in Evans, Louisiana. And she was just busted for selling high school students fake doctor’s notes . . . so they could skip school.

Apparently Belinda used to work for a doctor and she was forging the notes as if they came from him. She was selling them for $20 each and apparently sold about 14 of them before the school got suspicious.

They noticed there was a big spike in kids getting notes from that doctor, so they called the doctor . . . and he said he’d never heard of any of the kids.

They eventually traced the notes to Belinda, and she was arrested for filing false public records. She could get up to five years in prison.

