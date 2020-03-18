A Woman Realizes the Bar of Soap She’s Been Using for Days Is a Block of Cheese

A woman named Miley from Vancouver, Washington posted on Reddit about her recent handwashing issue.

Quote, “Just realized my soap wasn’t working because it’s literally a block of cheese.”

There’s more, quote, “It was a couple of days of ‘Why isn’t this foaming?’ I came to realize it was a dried-out square of Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese. I suspect I left it out when I was intoxicated and just forgot.”

And she even shared a picture of the cheese . . . which DOES kinda look like soap. (Irish Post)