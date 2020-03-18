Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

A Woman Realizes the Bar of Soap She’s Been Using for Days Is a Block of Cheese

Mar 18, 2020

A woman named Miley from Vancouver, Washington posted on Reddit about her recent handwashing issue.

Quote, “Just realized my soap wasn’t working because it’s literally a block of cheese.”

There’s more, quote, “It was a couple of days of ‘Why isn’t this foaming?’  I came to realize it was a dried-out square of Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese.  I suspect I left it out when I was intoxicated and just forgot.”

And she even shared a picture of the cheese . . . which DOES kinda look like soap.  (Irish Post