A Woman Tried to Pass a Drug Test by Using Her Dog’s Pee

We’ve heard of plenty of people trying to beat drug tests by passing off someone else’s pee as their own. This woman went a different direction.

30-year-old Julie Miller from Arjay, Kentucky had a meeting with her probation officers last week and needed to take a drug test

But one of the officers was suspicious that she was trying to pass off someone else’s pee as her own, and they confronted her.

Well, in her defense, she wasn’t trying to pass off another PERSON’S pee as her own. No . . . Julie admitted she’d brought in pee from her DOG.

She did it because she knew she’d fail the drug test after using meth and suboxone.

She was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence.

(NBC 18 – Lexington)