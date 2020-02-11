A Woman With a Warrant Gave the Cops a Fake Name . . . of Someone Who Also Had a Warrant

If you’re going to lie about who you are to the cops, at least pretend to be someone who’s got better legal footing than you do.

A 28-year-old woman named Shareeka Strawn was pulled over in Wichita Falls, Texas last month for not using a turn signal.

And Shareeka had an outstanding warrant. So when they asked for her name, she said it was Porshala Strawn.

But when the cops ran that name, it turned out Porshala ALSO had a warrant out for her.

On the drive to jail, Shareeka admitted who she really was.

And last week, the cops arrested her on her old warrant, plus some new charges for giving them false information. (Wichita Falls Times Record)