A Zookeeper with an Amazing Mullet Gets Prison Time for Trying to Hire a Hitman to Take Out a Rival

Jan 24, 2020

 

Just because you’ve got an amazing mullet doesn’t mean you’re above the law.  Apparently.

There’s a 56-year-old guy named Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.  He’s a zookeeper who runs a private petting zoo with a lot of exotic animals.  He also has a VERY prominent bleach blond mullet.

Well, he put down five tigers and sold their cubs a few years ago.  And a woman named Carole Baskin who runs an animal sanctuary in Florida, publicly criticized what he was doing and successfully sued him for seven figures for copyright infringement.

So . . . he tried to hire a HITMAN to take her out.  Back in 2017, he offered an employee $3,000 to fly to Florida and kill her.  When that person said no, Joseph tried to hire a hitman . . . who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.

Joseph was found guilty last April of murder-for-hire, falsifying wildlife records, and violating the Endangered Species Act.

And on Wednesday, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison.  (Tampa Bay Times