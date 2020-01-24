A Zookeeper with an Amazing Mullet Gets Prison Time for Trying to Hire a Hitman to Take Out a Rival

Just because you’ve got an amazing mullet doesn’t mean you’re above the law. Apparently.

There’s a 56-year-old guy named Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. He’s a zookeeper who runs a private petting zoo with a lot of exotic animals. He also has a VERY prominent bleach blond mullet.

Well, he put down five tigers and sold their cubs a few years ago. And a woman named Carole Baskin who runs an animal sanctuary in Florida, publicly criticized what he was doing and successfully sued him for seven figures for copyright infringement.

So . . . he tried to hire a HITMAN to take her out. Back in 2017, he offered an employee $3,000 to fly to Florida and kill her. When that person said no, Joseph tried to hire a hitman . . . who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.

Joseph was found guilty last April of murder-for-hire, falsifying wildlife records, and violating the Endangered Species Act.

And on Wednesday, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison. (Tampa Bay Times)