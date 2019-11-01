America’s Favorite “Sesame Street” Character Is Cookie Monster

A recent survey asked Americans who their favorite “Sesame Street” character was, and since these were ADULTS voting, Elmo did NOT come out on top. But it was close.

Cookie Monster was first with 16% of the vote, followed by Elmo with 13%. Big Bird was third at 11%, followed by Oscar the Grouch (9%), and Grover (5%).

Then came The Count, Mr. Snuffleupagus, and Ernie, who all got 4%.

Bert was pretty low with 3%, and Abby got 1%. Abby is a relatively new character who’s pink and carries a magic wand.

Everyone who participated in the survey was 18 and older. But perhaps not surprisingly, younger people were more likely to vote Elmo . . . while older people were more likely to choose Oscar the Grouch

(YouGov)