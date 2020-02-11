An 82-Year-Old Man Gets Jail Time for Constantly Blasting His Classical Music

There’s an 82-year-old guy named Ian Trainer in Liverpool, England. He doesn’t hear so well, so when he listens to his classical music, he BLASTS it.

And it got to the point after a few years that his neighbors called the cops.

Back in December, Ian’s neighbors got a court order that banned Ian from playing his classical music above a, quote, “normal talking level” of 65 decibels.

But he ignored the warning and just kept blasting his music.

So he was arrested for violating the order. And on Thursday, he was sentenced to 24 WEEKS in JAIL. (LancsLive)