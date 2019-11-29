Bakery Owner Tackles Tip Jar Thief. Mother of thief sues bakery owner.

Bakery Owner Tackles Tip Jar Thief: The NY Post claims an Omaha, Nebraska bakery owner recently tackled a teenager for stealing her tip jar. The jar contained $15. The boy and his friend were at the Farine + Four Bakery when they swiped the jar. Bakery owner Ellie Pegler tackled the boy before posting pictures of her bloody knuckles online. She held the teen against a refrigerator until cops arrived. The boy’s mother, Dominique Smith, has filed assault charges against Pegler because he has pain in his neck due to her putting him in a chokehold. Nebraska state law allows for “reasonable force” to be deployed while protecting property. (New York Post)