Beethoven has been named the Best Pop Culture Dog

Who’s your favorite dog in movies and TV? The website TheRinger.com decided to hold its own pageant. Dogs were judged in four categories: Utility, Cuteness, Relevance, and Intangibles.

And the winner was . . . Beethoven the Saint Bernard.

They disqualified so-called “legendary” dogs like Lassie, Snoopy, Old Yeller, Lady, AND the Tramp.

Beethoven’s runners-up were “John Wick’s” puppy . . . Frank the Pug from “Men in Black” . . . Chance the American Bulldog from “Homeward Bound” . . . Charlie the Labradoodle from “A Star Is Born” . . .

Buddy the Golden Retriever from “Air Bud” . . . and Olivia from both “Widows” and “Game Night”.

Other dogs that were considered included Disney’s Pluto . . . Santa’s Little Helper from “The Simpsons” . . . the Taco Bell Chihuahua . . . CatDog . . . Einstein from “Back to the Future” . . . Toto from “The Wizard of Oz” . . .

Hercules from “The Sandlot” . . . Fang from “Harry Potter” . . . Baxter from “Anchorman” . . . and Eddie from “Frasier”.