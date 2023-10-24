BIG AS TEXAS FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL MUSIC LINEUP

BIG AS TEXAS FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL MUSIC LINEUP

THOMAS RHETT, DIERKS BENTLEY, BILLY STRINGS JOINED BY

DWIGHT YOAKAM, MIDLAND, MORGAN WADE, WARREN ZEIDERS, CLAY WALKER,

MADDIE & TAE, BRELAND, TRACY BYRD, LOS LOBOS, COREY KENT & MORE

Saddle Up With Texas’ Biggest Outdoor Country Music Festival

Kicking Off May 10-12, 2024 Outside Houston at Montgomery County Fairgrounds

GA & VIP Ticket Packages On Sale Now At BigAsTexasFest.com ,

Proceeds to Benefit Suicide Prevention

HOUSTON, TEXAS (October 24, 2023) – The independent festival producers behind Big As Texas are excited to announce their inaugural music lineup featuring some of today’s biggest country and American music acts as the new outdoor festival is scheduled to kick off in the Lone State State beginning Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 12, 2024 near Houston, Texas.

Three-day GA passes are on sale now at BigAsTexasFest.com , with payment plans starting at low at $49.99. Fans are encouraged to purchase today, as ticket prices will continue to rise as the festival date approaches.

For those looking for an elevated weekend experience, several VIP ticket packages are also available, categorized using true Texan BBQ terminology featuring options like Select, Choice, and Prime with perks ranging from private lounges with premium spirits to front-row main stage viewing to exclusive elevated food offerings, and so much more.

2024 MUSIC LINEUP

With country and Americana music having played such an instrumental role in both the longstanding history and modern-day cultural fabric of the Lone Star State, these two genres serve as the cornerstones of this new festival’s booking efforts with the team having curated a world-class music lineup featuring modern-day superstars, legends of the genre, accomplished Grammy Award-winners, and some of today’s most sought-after up-and-coming music acts.

At a glance, the Big As Texas Festival 2024 will host more than 50,000 attendees who will enjoy over 26 hours of live music from the 35 artists billed for this year’s three-day event, spread across 75+ acres of rolling Texas plains. These incredible artists have a total of just over 60 Grammy award nominations and wins, along with 70 million combined Spotify listeners. Most importantly, a third of the lineup hails from the Lone Star State.

This year’s festival will feature none other than country cornerstone Thomas Rhett, who just released his latest album “20 Number Ones” on September 29. Joining him is chart-topping music sensation Dierks Bentley, who boasts dozens of chart-topping singles over his two-decade career; Grammy winner Billy Strings, recognized as the 2022 Americana Music Awards Artist of the Year; and rising star Morgan Wade, whose debut work earned the top spot on Rolling Stone’s list of Country Albums of the Year.

Other major performers range from multi-Grammy Award-winners Dwight Yoakam and Los Lobos to Texas music legends Tracy Byrd and Clay Walker to new-age country acts like Warren Zeiders, Maddie & Tea, Breland, Anne Wilson, and Drake Milligan that dominate the radio airwaves and online streaming services.

Texas will be well-represented with a number of acts including Midland, Jamestown Revival, Amanda Shires, Buffalo Nichols, Braxton Keith, and Montgomery County’s very own Kate Watson, among other home-state performers.

“We are stepping out in grand fashion for our inaugural year, and I couldn’t be more excited about the stellar music lineup we have curated for next May. It’s ultimately meant to be representative of the many facets of Country and Americana music because we like to think there is something for everyone at Big As Texas Fest,” said Big As Texas’s Co-Executive Producer and Talent Buyer Steve Said, best known for his work supporting the legendary Country music venue Dosey Doe.

“With an incredible lineup secured for Year 1, my team and I now turn our attention to curating all of the major aspects of the festival-piong experience for fans – from the food and drink to the nonprofit partnerships to the immersive activations. We already have a lot of amazing plans in store for our fans, and I’m hopeful Texans will show out in major form to support our independent locally-owned festival,” said Big As Texas’s co-Executive Producer Trey Diller, a lifelong resident and community advocate based in the Conroe community.

LOCAL MUSIC COMPETITION IN NOVEMBER

Leading up to the inaugural event next year, the organizers are hosting a Big as Texas Throwdown competition in which over a dozen local music acts will compete for two slots to perform on the festival’s main stage next May.

With tickets available now for just $10 at www.doseydoetickets.com , the two-night event takes place on November 7-8 at Dosey Doe’s Big Barn (25911 Interstate 45 N, Sprig, TX 77380) with winners ultimately selected based on crowd applause.

Tuesday’s competition will feature MARSHALL, William Ward & the Co-Conspirators, Abigail Taylor, Big Jordan Band, and Caleb Young, with night 2 on Wednesday will include 35 Drive, Sun Valley Station, Kyle Garrett Band, Garrison Nunn, and Billie Jo Jones.

BEYOND THE MUSIC PERFORMANCES

The team behind Big As Texas remains as ambitious as the Lone Star State itself with much more than just music performances in store for attendees at this massive three-day celebration.

Held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds (9333 Airport Rd, Conroe, TX 77303) outside Houston, Big as Texas will make use of the fairgrounds’ sprawling 75+ acre campus with performances set against the background of sprawling Texas prairie land.

Stayed tuned as a new lineup featuring dozens of Texas vendors and artisans will be revealed in the coming months, alongside a schedule chalked full of activities from open-fire grilling with local chefs to custom car shows to equestrian exhibitions to carnival games to immersive art installations, silent auctions, chainsaw carvings, and so much more.

Plus, a limited number of festival attendees will also have the opportunity to camp out under the stars with more details to follow. Campers will be treated to a number of special amenities to create a safe and welcoming weekend adventure filled with exploration and human connection amongst fellow festival-goers, not to mention exclusive late-night performances just for overnight guests.

SUPPORTING SUICIDE PREVENTION

The three-day festival will be hosted outdoors in one of the fast-growing counties in the country – Montgomery County – which also happens to be facing an unprecedented epidemic with rapidly rising rates of suicide deaths. Due to these alarming statistics, suicide prevention will provide a constant rallying cry for festival organizers as each has been personally impacted by the issue.

With an estimated 100+ suicides in America per day and approximately one suicide death occurring every 11 minutes per the CDC , suicide remains one of the leading causes of death in the United States impacting millions of American families each year. To combat this, festival organizers will be inviting local experts, doctors, therapists, and nonprofit organizations to join together onsite next May.

As the issue of mental health and wellness as well as suicide prevention and awareness serves as a major focal point for festival organizers as they establish the core foundation of this new festival, Big As Texas will soon provide resources to address today’s mental health concerns, with the ultimate goal of making a major impact long after the festival wraps up on Sunday night. A limited number of onsite activation and educational opportunities are available for nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to suicide prevention, with more details available in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, organizers have decided to donate ten percent of net ticket proceeds from each individual ticket sold to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that promote suicide death prevention both in Montgomery County and across Texas.

MORE ABOUT THE TEAM

The core team behind the new festival includes a distinguished ‘who’s who’ of seasoned Harris and Montgomery County event veterans – Steve Said of the popular Country music venue Dosey Doe and Trey Diller of Inspire Productions – in addition to Robert E. Marling Jr., a local county resident, longtime philanthropist, and former-CEO of Woodforest National Bank based nearby in Woodlands, Texas.

Said and Diller have collectively worked alongside more than 500 musicians from across the globe over the past decade offering the Big As Texas team a rare opportunity to foster these working relationships and build something new that will serve patrons near and far for years to come.

Ultimately, the team behind Big As Texas hopes to have a positive and substantial economic and cultural impact on Montgomery County and the surrounding region; become one of the most anticipated annual events across the state of Texas; and provide life-saving education and financial support to some of America’s most vulnerable communities impacted by suicide.

Festival organizers would like to thank this year’s partners and sponsors for supporting the inaugural event including Woodforest National Bank, Busch Light, Karbach Brewing Co., 93Q Country (KKBQ-FM), City of Conroe, Ranch Water Hard Selter, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, George Dickel, Cutwater Spirits, and Cowboy Pools.

For more news and announcements from Big As Texas Festival, fans are encouraged to visit the following channels while following the festival on social media:

ABOUT BIG AS TEXAS FESTIVAL:

Big As Texas Festival is an independently-produced Country and Americana music festival making its debut at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds outside of Houston, Texas on May 10-12, 2024.

With aspirations as large as the Lone Star State itself, our new three-day outdoor celebration features a world-class music lineup, plus dozens of Texas vendors and artisans alongside custom exhibitions, immersive art installations, live-fire grilling, carnival games, and more for attendees of all ages.

Tickets are on sale now at BigAsTexasFest.com , with a portion of net ticket proceeds going to benefit suicide prevention. For more news and announcements from Big As Texas Festival, follow us on social media @bigastexasfest.

BY THE NUMBERS:

3 days outdoors

50,000+ attendees

1,500+ minutes (or 25+ hours) of live music

75+ acres of rolling Texas plains

30+ music performers

12+ music acts from the Lone Star State

70+ million combined Spotify listeners

60+ Grammy award nominations/wins

1 chainsaw-wielding wood-carver

2024 MUSIC LINEUP (A-Z):

49 WINCHESTER

ALANA SPRINGSTEEN

AMANDA SHIRES

ANNE WILSON

BABY BASH

BILLY STRINGS **

BRAXTON KEITH

BRELAND

BUFFALO NICHOLS

CHASE MATTHEW

CLAY WALKER

COLT FORD

COREY KENT

DIERKS BENTLY **

DRAKE MILLIGAN

DREW PARKER

DREW RYN

DWIGHT YOAKAM

FEARLESS FLYERS

HANNAH DASHER

JAMESTOWN REVIVAL

JEAN WATTS

JULIA COLE

KATE WATSON

KIDD G

LOS LOBOS

MACKENZIE PORTER

MADDIE & TAE

MIDLAND

MORGAN WADE

PAUL WALL

SCOTTY ALEXANDER

THE HEELS

THOMAS RHETT **

TRACY BYRD

TRENT COWIE

WAR HIPPIES

WARREN ZEIDERS

** denotes 2024 headliners