BILLY BOB’S TEXAS REOPENS…AGAIN!

“The World’s Largest Honky Tonk” themed restaurant announces new plans and more concerts

[FORT WORTH, TX] Billy Bob’s Texas has applied for a new permit that would allow the legendary Stockyards bar to open and operate as a restaurant, under restaurant guidelines. Management is still working on a few details but has every intention of opening BBT and the Honky Tonk Kitchen sometime between August 12-14.

New Concerts Announced for August!

Tickets for most of these shows will go on sale this Friday, August 7 at 10 AM.

Friday, August 14 – The Bellamy Brothers (10 PM)

Saturday, August 15 – Flatland Cavalry (10 PM)

Friday, August 21 – Tracy Byrd (10 PM)

Saturday, August 22 – Casey Donahew (10 PM)

Sunday, August 23 – Chad Prather (8 PM)

Friday, August 28 – TBA

Sunday, August 29 – Josh Abbott Band (10 PM)

These upcoming concerts will be limited to 1,200 tickets; however, capacities could change after the first weekend of shows.

1000 socially distanced Reserved Seats

200 socially distanced General Admission

*There will be no bull riding shows or valet services at this time.

Billy Bob’s Texas remains dedicated to the health and well-being of the staff, guests, and entertainers. Learn more about the safety and sanitation processes at billybobstexas.com/safeandclean.