Bluegrass Tomball Returns to the Historic Depot Museum on October 16th

Tomball’s historic downtown Depot Park will ring out with the sounds of banjos, mandolins and acoustic guitars as the annual Bluegrass Tomball returns on Saturday, October 16th.

Scheduled to headline on the K-Star Country 99.7 FM stage is Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band performing classic Beatles tunes with a twang. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band is a collection of four very different musicians creating a new sound from the greatest music ever written by one of the most popular bands ever . . . The Beatles. The band’s repertoire features new and innovative takes on Fab Four classics such as Eleanor Rigby, Back in the U.S.S.R., Come Together, Two of Us and more.

Regional Bluegrass favorites Lone Star Bluegrass and Vintage Sounds will perform beginning at noon.

Everyday pickers can join in at the Shade Tree Jam in front of Granny’s Korner on Market Street at South Walnut throughout the afternoon. Bring an instrument, take a seat under the trees and create some great music with new friends.

There’ll be a wide selection of festival foods, merchandise vendors, kids zone and more.

Come early and shop the adjacent Tomball Farmers Market with more than 60 vendors every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gates open at 11 a.m. Free admission and parking. Tomball is just 28-miles northwest of downtown Houston on FM 2920 at Highway 249/Tomball Parkway. Visit “Tomball Texan for Fun” on Facebook or call 291-222-4775 mobile.