Book a Private Show with Wade Bowen

We are excited to announce that we are opening up private shows again in 2021. We started this idea as a way to get through the summer with all of our typical venues closed due to the pandemic. It was our hope, as I’m sure it was yours, that things would be returning to normal by the end of the year but it appears that normalcy is still a ways away. January through March are going to be particularly sparse in regards to live shows so, we’re taking advantage of this rare opportunity to open up our calendar starting January 2021 for small, intimate shows right in the homes of our fans!

You all have been amazing! You continuously lift us up and are there for us when we need it. We’ve been having a blast doing these shows and getting to know everyone on a personal level. We’ve done engagement parties, fundraisers, block parties, corporate events, ranch bashes, simple backyard get togethers and more!

As stated, we are now opening our calendar from January 2021 through March 2021 for more of these private shows! Please email us at private@wadebowen.com if you’re interested in booking Wade Bowen!

**BONUS**

As a thank you for your continued support, we are offering a special merchandise package! With every show booked in the months of January through March, the buyer will receive four tickets with meet & greet passes to a 2021 show of your choice*, an acoustic autographed guitar, and a custom-wrapped Shiner cooler with Shiner beer!

*Some restrictions apply.