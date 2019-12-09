Boy has entire class with him for adoption day.

A couple in Grand Rapids, Michigan named Andrea Melvin and David Eaton have been fostering a five-year-old kid named Michael for a while. And their adoption finally went through last Thursday. Now they’re going viral because of the sizable CHEERING SECTION Michael had in court. He’s really popular at school, and wanted his friends there to see him get adopted. So his kindergarten teacher organized a field trip . . . and his entire class showed up for it. A few kids even stood up in court and talked about how much they love him. And when the adoption went through, they all cheered. Andrea and David talked to a reporter about how much joy Michael’s brought to their lives. And Michael couldn’t stop talking about how much he loves them too.