Breaking News: Uranus Is Leaking Gas

This isn’t going to be a surprise to anyone out there, but Uranus is leaking gas.

According to NASA, they found a glob of ionized gas called a plasmoid flying away from Uranus for the first time ever.

They say it will actually help them get more insight into Uranus, which is a very dark and mysterious place. (Popular Mechanics)