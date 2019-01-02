Bridezilla Bans Wedding Guests For Giving Gifts Not Cash

A bridezilla recently disinvited friends and family members to her wedding after they gave her gifts instead of cash at her engagement party. The unidentified woman started trending online after she posted the following message on Reddit .. “I specified on the invitation that we were requesting cash only in lieu of gifts. We have a mountain of debt and would like to start our marriage with a fresh slate and figured this would be a great opportunity to do so. Well, the party was last night and not one person brought us cash. At the wedding we will be requesting cash as well and I have already sent out an email reiterating that cash is expected and not gifts and any gifts will be returned for cash or sold on eBay.” Yikes! Would you still attend this wedding?