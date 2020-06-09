BULLS, BANDS AND BARRELS BRINGS LIVE ENTERTAINMENT TO CONROE AT THE LONESTAR CONVENTION & EXPO CENTER! WITH WHISKEY MYERS

Conroe, TX – Much to overwhelming fan delight, the much anticipated return of large scale and top notch entertainment in the form of the Bulls, Bands and Barrels (BBB) “This Ain’t Your Grandpappy’s Rodeo” Tour when it kicks off the summer series in Conroe, TX this summer at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 1st at The Lonestar Convention & Expo Center. The event will feature Whiskey Myers as the musical headliner for the event as well as a special appearance by two time PBR World Champion, Chris Shivers.

Featuring the rankest bulls in the southeast and the fastest equines, Bull, Bands and Barrels never fails to deliver in its promise to be three of the most exciting hours in western sports and entertainment.

The format is as follows: 20-30 of the best bull riders will challenge the rankest bucking bulls in the southeast, striving to make the 8-second buzzer. If a rider stays on his bull for the required 8 seconds, he gets a score and a chance to compete in the championship round. If he gets bucked off, he is finished. The cowgirls will take the dirt following the bull riding to see which of them can get the fastest time as they race around barrels in a cloverleaf pattern.

The event will also feature the nail-biting competition freestyle bull fighting. The world’s premier bull fighting competition series will keep fans on the edge of their seats throughout intermission as these athletes take center stage to face their opponents in a true battle of man versus beast.

Following the competition, Whiskey Myers, a true Texas style fan favorite, featuring a renegade band of brothers who perform with gritty authenticity, will take to the stage to dazzle fans with a powerfully refreshing mix of talent, passion and rowdiness, taking fans on a wild ride throughout their performance.

Adding to the excitement, will be a special guest appearance by world renowned championship cowboy, Chris Shivers. In addition to participating in the event presentation, the two time PBR world champion will be available for autographs and photos with fans.

BBB has coordinated with event and arena staff, along with local officials, to build an event that will be both safe for riders and staff and enjoyable for fans.

“Bulls, Bands and Barrels is handling this event with care,” said Hunter Price, president of the organization. “We’ll be following the official health and safety guidelines set to keep our fans safe as they are having the time of their lives. This is an incredible opportunity for Bulls, Bands and Barrels, our sport, fans, partners and particularly the community of Conroe, Texas. We are looking forward to once again giving fans the wild and entertaining experience they’ve come to expect.”

Regularly updated details regarding safety protocols can be found online at the Texas Department of State Health Services by visiting their website at https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/opentexas.aspx.

One thing is clear, Bulls, Bands and Barrels remains as safe and exciting as ever, from the time doors open until the last bull is ridden, horse is raced, champion is crowned and song is sung. Fans won’t want to miss this.

Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at BullsBandsandBarrels.com or BigTickets.com. Adult tickets start at just $30 ($5 increase, day of event). Kids tickets are $15. For more information, visit BullsBandsandBarrels.com or visit Bulls, Bands and Barrels on Facebook.

About Bulls, Bands and Barrels (BBB)

Bulls, Bands and Barrels is a premier western competition and entertainment tour featuring bull riding, barrel racing and up and coming national artists. Bull riding is considered a standard rodeo event for a variety of organizations. The event developed strictly as a contest, as opposed to other standard rodeo events which evolved out of the necessary skills of a working cowboy. Bull riding, often referenced as the most popular of event offerings at rodeos, makes up part of the industry’s rough stock events. Barrel racing, another of the top two competitions in rodeo, is one of the most unique events in the rodeo world. While cowboys are riding spinning bulls, cowgirls are charging through the gate in a race against the clock. Barrel racing is truly one of the fastest events in rodeo. The Bulls, Bands and Barrels Tour features top level talent in each western emphasis while also providing top entertainment talent as a unique bonus for fans to enjoy.