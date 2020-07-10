BULLS, BANDS AND BARRELS CANCELED

Due to the state of affairs regarding COVID-19 cases in Texas and the cancellation of our primary act’s shows for the foreseeable future, Bulls, Bands and Barrels, scheduled for August 1st in Conroe, TX, is canceled.

Fans who have purchased tickets have 120 days from Friday, July 10th to request a refund by contacting BBB ticket partner, Big Ticketes.com at Support@bigtickets.com. Ticket purchasers may be asked to provide confirmation number and associated information. Refunds will be issued less applicable fees.

CONTACT: Tricia Smith, 614-270-4172 or tsmith_101@yahoo.com