Burger King’s Halloween “Ghost Whopper” Has a White Bun

Back in 2015, Burger King made a Halloween Whopper with a black bun .Then last year, they made a black cherry Fanta slushie.

Well, this year, their new Halloween sandwich is the “Ghost Whopper.” And its big gimmick is that it comes on a WHITE cheddar cheese-flavored bun.

BK is only selling the Ghost Whopper in 10 stores. Those 10 stores are in Detroit, Memphis, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, New Orleans, Savannah, and Summerville.