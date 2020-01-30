Charlie Hunnam Upset His Girlfriend by Saying He Was Indifferent to Marriage

“Sons of Anarchy” stud CHARLIE HUNNAM got himself into the doghouse with his girlfriend Morgana McNelis, and now he’s trying to get himself out.

In a recent interview, he was asked about his views on marriage and he said, quote, “Umm, sort of indifferent. She does not feel the same. She is very eager to get married.

“I’ll do it because it’s important to her, but I don’t have any, sort of, great romantic feelings towards it.”

Well, that didn’t exactly make Morgana’s day when she heard it, and now Charlie is singing a different tune. He says, quote, “I have to say that really hurt my girlfriend’s feelings.

“I really regretted saying that, ’cause I actually didn’t mean it at all. It was just, frankly, some stupid [stuff] I said in the heat of the moment.” (Just Jared)