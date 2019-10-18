Chris Janson Was “Done” The First Time He Saw His Wife

CHRIS JANSON’s new album “Real Friends” drops today, so “Billboard“ asked if he has a favorite song on it. The answer is yes. It’s the song “Done“, and it describes how he felt the moment he laid eyes on his future wife.

Quote, “The first time I saw Kelly I said, ‘Done’, and that’s true. I’m so in love with my wife and I have no qualms about telling people or sharing it publicly.

“This career has grown us into being kind of a semi-open book family and I’m okay with that because we work together. She manages me. We write together. We love together. We raise kids together. We do everything together.

“I wrote ‘Done’ about her. I wrote about [our house with] a four-plank fence on a hill that we live in. Everything is autobiographical. Everything I write about is real.” Chris and Kelly have been married for nine years.