Chris Stapleton Announces show at The Woodlands Pavilion

CHRIS STAPLETON CONFIRMS NEW 2022 TOUR DATES

TICKETS ON-SALE THIS FRIDAY

WINS THREE AWARDS AT 64TH GRAMMY AWARDS

Photo credit: Andy Barron

April 11, 2022—8x GRAMMY Award-winner Chris Stapleton will extend his “All-American Road Show” tour produced by Live Nation with newly confirmed shows at Tuscaloosa’s Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, Orange Beach’s The Wharf Amphitheater, Gilford’s Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (two nights) and Houston’s Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Tickets for the new dates go on-sale this Friday, April 15 at 10:00am local time.

Citi is the official card of the All-American Road Show tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 12th at 10am local time until Thursday, April 14th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Additional upcoming “All-American Road Show” stops include Los Angeles’ The Forum, Denver’s Ball Arena (two nights), Chicago’s Wrigley Field, DC’s Merriweather Post Pavilion, Long Island’s Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater and “A Concert for Kentucky”—a special performance to be held at University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field on April 23. The concert is the first ever held at UK’s Kroger Field and will feature very special guests Willie Nelson and Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola. 100% of the concert’s net proceeds will benefit Stapleton’s Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. See below for complete tour itinerary.

The performances add to another triumphant year for Stapleton, who won three awards at last week’s 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Country Album (Starting Over), Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”) and Best Country Song (“Cold”). Stapleton also performed “Cold”—a song written with his longtime bandmates J.T. Cure and Derek Mixon along with Dave Cobb—during the live awards broadcast, of which Rolling Stone praises, “the country singer growled his way through the Best Country Song winner and plucked out an electrifying guitar solo.” Watch/share HERE.

Additionally, Stapleton’s single, “You Should Probably Leave” recently reached #1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts—his third #1 as an artist following 2021’s “Starting Over” and 2018’s “Broken Halos.” He also earned Best Country Tour at the 33rd Annual Pollstar Awards and was recently the subject of an in-depth profile at CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

The achievements further celebrate Stapleton’s acclaimed album, Starting Over, which is out now on Mercury Records Nashville (stream/purchase here). Once again produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the record debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart and landed on several “Best of 2020” lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, Vulture, The Tennessean and The New York Times, who declares, “Chris Stapleton’s roar isn’t designed to scare you off. It’s regal, an announcement of an alpha figure asserting his primacy…on this, his fourth album, the thrill is back.”

Kentucky-born Stapleton is an 8x Grammy, 14x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner and one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians. Following 2015’s quintuple platinum breakthrough solo debut album Traveller, Stapleton released two #1 albums in 2017. Both From A Room: Volume 1 (certified platinum) and From A Room: Volume 2 (certified gold) take their name from legendary RCA Studio A, where they were recorded with Cobb. Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, The Tennessean praises, “Both are rich with the textures of Stapleton’s vocals that make him one of country music’s most beloved artists, classic country sounds and thoughtful articulate lyrics about love, life and pain.” He was also recently announced as the first-ever “Artist-Songwriter of the Decade” recipient by the Academy of Country Music.

CHRIS STAPLETON’S “ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW”

BOLD on-sale this Friday, April 15 at 10:00am local time

April 20—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center* (SOLD OUT)

April 21—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center*

April 23—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field† (SOLD OUT)

April 28—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens‡

April 29—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 30—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 5—Regina, SK—Brandt Centre‡

May 6—Saskatoon, SK—Sasktel Centre‡

May 7—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre‡

May 11—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 12—Calgary, AB—Scotiabank Saddledome‡

May 14—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 2—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena+

June 3—Ridgefield, WA—Sunlight Supple Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

June 4—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

June 9—San Diego, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre#

June 10—Los Angeles, CA—The Forum#

June 11—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater#

June 16—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

June 17—Sacramento, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

June 18—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

June 23—West Valley City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre^ (SOLD OUT)

June 24—Denver, CO—Ball Arena^

June 25—Denver, CO—Ball Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

July 7—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center°

July 8—Detroit, MI—Comerica Park§

July 9—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum°

July 14—Tuscaloosa, AL—Tuscaloosa Amphitheater°

July 15—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheater°

July 21—Mt. Pleasant, MI—Soaring Eagle Casino‡

July 22—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center°

July 23—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field**

July 28—Huntsville, AL—The Orion Amphitheater°

July 29—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP°

July 30—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium††

August 4—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion°

August 5—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion°

August 17—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC°

August 19—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center° (SOLD OUT)

August 20—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion°

August 25—Wantagh, NY—Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater‡‡

August 26—Saratoga, NY—Saratoga Performing Arts Center‡‡

August 27—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium‡‡

September 3—Snowmass, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass

September 18—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond

September 23—Camden, NJ—Waterfront Music Pavilion

October 6—Grand Forks, ND—Alerus Center‡‡

October 7—Saint Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center‡‡

October 8—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum‡‡

October 13—Jacksonville, FL—VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena‡‡

October 14—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp‡‡

October 15—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live‡‡

October 20—Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena‡‡

October 21—Bossier City, LA—Brookshire Grocery Arena‡‡

October 22—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center‡‡

October 27—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena‡‡

October 28—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion‡‡

“ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW” SPECIAL GUESTS

*with special guests Margo Price and Madeline Edwards

†with special guests Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Madeline Edwards

‡with special guest Elle King

+with special guests Margo Price and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

#with special guests Dwight Yoakam and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

^with special guests Elle King and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

°with special guests Elle King and Madeline Edwards

with special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Marty Stuart and Madeline Edwards

**with special guests The Highwomen, Mavis Staples and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

††with George Strait

‡‡with special guests Elle King and Morgan Wade

